$0.04 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.11. Venator Materials posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Venator Materials by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

