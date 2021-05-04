Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWONA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,138. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

