Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.