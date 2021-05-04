EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $677,083.56 and $127,574.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00080101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00863126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.40 or 0.09836539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00100247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043601 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

