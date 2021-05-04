Pepemon Pepeballs 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $747,261.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $747,261.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $235.52 or 0.00437167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00080101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00863126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.40 or 0.09836539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00100247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043601 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

