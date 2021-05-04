Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.09. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

