BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $100,963.38 and $89.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00080101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00863126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.40 or 0.09836539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00100247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043601 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

