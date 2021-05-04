Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 481 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX remained flat at $$99.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 35,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

