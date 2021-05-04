AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 100,312 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,312 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $25,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.