iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 1.22% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $960,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. 181,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,504,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

