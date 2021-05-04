$17.50 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report sales of $17.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.55 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $19.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $131.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,269. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

