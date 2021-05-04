DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

