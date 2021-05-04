Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 459.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $40,145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,186.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 229,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 211,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.04. 5,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $244.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.