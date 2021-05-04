Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.