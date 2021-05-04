Newfound Research LLC Sells 35 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $848.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,859. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $864.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $604.96 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

