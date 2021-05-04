Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 2.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 607,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,818,852. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.18 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

