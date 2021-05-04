Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.59. 2,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.