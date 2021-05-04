Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

RSP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,085. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $130.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

