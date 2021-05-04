Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,203. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.