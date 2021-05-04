Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-$34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.33 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.960 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

