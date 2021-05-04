iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. iRobot updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $13.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

