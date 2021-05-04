WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

WEC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.88. 7,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

