Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Announces Earnings Results

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CTB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. 14,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

