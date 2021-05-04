Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

