Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

