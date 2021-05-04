Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is BCS Wealth Management’s Largest Position

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after acquiring an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $382.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $386.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

