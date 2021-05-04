FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,002 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 5.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $50,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

NYSE FDX opened at $302.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

