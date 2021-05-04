Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.57 million and the highest is $71.40 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $74.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $307.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $312.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.78 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBCP shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

BBCP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,165. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

