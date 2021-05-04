TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report sales of $62.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.31 million. TrueCar posted sales of $83.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $269.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $273.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.30 million, with estimates ranging from $295.30 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in TrueCar by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 39,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,773. The company has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

