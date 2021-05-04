Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0119 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $632,480.91 and $4.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00065040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00264733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.20 or 0.01183003 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00730612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,397.04 or 1.00518781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.