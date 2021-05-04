TOP Price Reaches $0.0045 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $606,660.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00079835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00861763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.57 or 0.09828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00100320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043451 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

