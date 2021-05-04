Thomas K. Iv Creal Sells 2,673 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

