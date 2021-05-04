K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Buys £9,150 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Marco Vergani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($11,954.53).

Shares of LON:KBT traded down GBX 4.17 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 173.33 ($2.26). 14,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595. The company has a market cap of £77.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.