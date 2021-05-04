K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Buys £9,150 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Marco Vergani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($11,954.53).
Shares of LON:KBT traded down GBX 4.17 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 173.33 ($2.26). 14,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595. The company has a market cap of £77.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42).
About K3 Business Technology Group
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.