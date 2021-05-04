Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Sells £71,735.24 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

BRW stock remained flat at $GBX 340 ($4.44) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 505,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,736. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.21. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 349.50 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

