Civic (CVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $356.52 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Civic coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Civic has a market cap of $356.52 million and approximately $60.30 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00079835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00861763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.57 or 0.09828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00100320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043451 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

