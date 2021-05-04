J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.36. 9,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,778. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,433 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

