BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Down 7.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 1,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 824,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and owns BTC.com, a cryptocurrency wallet. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021.

