Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Up 3.3%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $288.00 and last traded at $288.00. 207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

