Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 574.0 days.

Shares of GBERF traded up $19.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $683.32. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $656.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.49. Geberit has a twelve month low of $428.00 and a twelve month high of $706.00.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

