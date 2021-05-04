Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 574.0 days.
Shares of GBERF traded up $19.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $683.32. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $656.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.49. Geberit has a twelve month low of $428.00 and a twelve month high of $706.00.
About Geberit
Recommended Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.