Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Expands By 25.1%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of GZPFY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 5,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

