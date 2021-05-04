J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,419 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

