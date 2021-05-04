Csenge Advisory Group Sells 136 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

