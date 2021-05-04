The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. 255,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

