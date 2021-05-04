Timbercreek Financial (TF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) will be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Timbercreek Financial to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million.

TF traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 56,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,744. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.75 million and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a current ratio of 86.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TF. TD Securities raised their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.15.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

