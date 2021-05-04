Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.98. 5,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,424. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

