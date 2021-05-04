Ranpak (PACK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Get Ranpak alerts:

PACK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 1.08. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

PACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.