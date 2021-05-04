Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 216,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 797,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 50,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,813. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

