Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1,073.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,873 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

ZTS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.13. 10,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

