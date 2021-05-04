DAGCO Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,596. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,169. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.13 and its 200 day moving average is $279.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

