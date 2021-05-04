376,520 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,084,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 30,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. 1,550,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,362,957. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

